Home > Politics

Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change

Published on March 17, 2025 by swathy

Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University has been renamed as Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University. The Bill recommending the name change of Telugu University has been tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

Speaking about the change of name of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University to Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gave a detailed clarification in the Assembly.

“The changing of name of Telugu University, is by no means, neglecting Potti Sriramulu’s sacrifice and greatness. All Telugu people will always hold Potti Sriramulu in highest regard. After bifurcation of AP, names of all universities in Telangana have been renamed. This was done not just to recognize Telangana stalwarts and legends, but to ensure administrative convenience and students future,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

“All the universities which were set up before bifurcation are now running with old names in Andhra Pradesh. So continuing the same names for the universities, which were formed by dividing these universities after bifurcation, will create confusion and administrative issues. For instance Potti Sriramulu Telugu University is already running in AP. Therefore we have renamed Telugu University after Telangana legendary leader and litterateur Suravaram Pratapa Reddy,” explained CM Revanth Reddy.

After formation of Telangana, NG Ranga Agricultural University was renamed as Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University. YSR Horticultural University has been renamed as Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, NTR Health University has been renamed as Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. Continuing this trend, Revanth Reddy Govt changed Potti Sriramulu Telugu University to Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University.

