Is Mammootty suffering from Cancer?

Mammootty’s team has refuted claims that the Malayalam actor has cancer and paused his film work for medical care. They said that these rumors are false and that Mammootty is on leave for Ramadan. Recently, social media have spread news that the actor is battling cancer and was taking time off for treatment. On Monday, March 17, his team clarified to a news outlet that Mammootty’s break was for Ramadan and that he will be back to work soon. This quickly spread online, leading to much speculation. Mammootty’s team stressed that the rumours are untrue and asked fans to disregard them.

Mammootty’s team stated, “It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.” Mammootty’s last movie was Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, a funny crime movie directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, where he played a detective. He’s now waiting for his action movie Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis, to come out in theaters on April 10.