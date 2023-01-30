A bunch of films heading for February Release

After a fruitful January, Tollywood is getting ready for February with a bunch of films. Actor Suhas’s Writer Padmanabham will hit screens on the 3rd of February and is written and directed by Shanmukha Prasanth. The makers recently had a special show and got a positive response. Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Micheal will also release on the same day. Next will be followed by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Amigos. The film is set to release on the 10th and the film is said to be an action thriller, where Kalyan Ram will appear in three roles.

Venky Atluri and Dhanush’s SIR will release on 17th followed by Vishwak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki on the same day. Das Ka Dhamki will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film is said to be an action drama, where Vishwak Sen will be seen in a dual role. Samantha’s big-budget film Shaakuntalam will also release on 17th of February in multi-languages. This is a mythological film in Gunasekhar’s direction. The film is carrying good buzz by the positive response of teasers and songs. Vinaro Bhayamu Vishnu Katha is also set for release on the same day. A few movies already started their promotions and carrying positive response.