Superstar lauds Veera Simha Reddy

Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy turned out to be one of the blockbuster for Sankranthi season. Movie started with a very strong positive talk and gave tough fight for Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya at sankranthi box office. Team recently showed their joy in success meet about the response of the film. But one more surreal moment happened now. Superstar Rajinikanth watched Veera Simha Reddy and gave a call to director Gopichand Malineni.

Rajanikanth watching a film is not surprise,Here he gave a call to Gopichand and said, he loved the film. Director Gopichand Malineni took his twitter and wrote ,” This is a surreal moment for me🤩🤗.Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir.” Shruti Haasan is the lead actress and Veera Simha Reddy is turned out to be a faction based entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.