Shiva Nirvana’s Shocking Decision

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu collaborated for Kushi film under Shiva Nirvana’s direction. After Samantha was detected with myositis disease, Kushi film shoot has been delayed for a long time. The movie team is in wait mode and expecting Sam to join the shoot from March first week. By any chance, if Samantha delay joining the shoot even in March first week, director Shiva Nirvana is planning to concentrate on his next project.

Samantha recently joined the shoot of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel and will participate in Shaakuntalam movie promotions, which will release on the 17th of February. The actress is still under medication, but doing well. Samantha is expected to join Kushi shoot for sure from March first week. Vijay Deverakonda also started his next project in direction of Majnu fame Gowtham Thinnaru.