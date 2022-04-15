A court that deals with minister’s case robbed

A court in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh was robbed by miscreants during early hours on Thursday. The miscreants took away some important documents from the court and left a few more documents in a canal.

The court bench clerk lodged a complaint with the local police about the theft. He told the police that documents related to a case of a peoples’ representative were robbed, besides some electronic gadgets and some stamp papers.

As there were no CC cameras in the court premises, the miscreants took advantage and robbed it during the night hours.

The 4th additional judicial magistrate court was robbed in Nellore town. The court is hearing a case between Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy of YSR Congress and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of the TDP.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy filed a case against Kakani Govardhan Reddy some time ago and the case is being heard in the court. However, the court was robbed after Govardhan Reddy became a minister in the State cabinet recently.

The TDP leaders, who have been fighting the legal battle against the YSR Congress leader suspect the hand of Govardhan Reddy in the theft as he became a minister. They made an appeal to the AP high court to order inquiry into the theft and the possible involvement of the Minister.

It is to be seen how the high court would respond and take up the issue as political involvement is suspected. The documents related to the case against the minister are also missing after the incident.