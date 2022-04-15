Saidharam Tej launches Soothing Melody from Sridevi Shoban Babu

Advertisement

Ninnu Chusaka, the lyric video from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela’s production venture Sridevi Shoban Babu, has been unveiled today by Tollywood young gun Saidharam Tej.

The song is a soothing melody composed by Kamran, penned by Rakendu Mouli and crooned by Junaid Kumar. Along with lyrics, the video shows colourful visuals on the lead characters played by Santosh Shoban and Gauri G Kishan.

Written and directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, Sridevi Shoban Babu is bankrolled by Sushmita Konidela in association with Vishnu Prasad on Goldbox Entertainment banner. Saranya Potla is the executive producer. Sushmita Konidela has designed the costumes as well.

As far as the technical departments are concerned, Siddarth Ramaswamy is handling cinematography, Shashidar Reddy is taking care of editing, while art and visual effects are by Dattatreya and Basha, respectively.