Movie News

A grand bash for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team

Published on January 31, 2025 by swathy

A grand bash for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team

Fir the first time in Telugu Cinema, all the distributors of a film are throwing a success party to the team. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and the makers, distributors are at huge profits. For the budget on which the film was made, it collected huge money all over. The distributors of Sankranthiki Vastunnam have planned to host a grand party for the team tomorrow night in Park Hyatt, Hyderabad. The distributors of the film will bear the expenses and the entire movie unit will attend and Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi will be Felicitated. Grand arrangements for the same are currently being made.

Dil Raju produced Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam. While Game Changer was a huge flop, Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a massive hit. The distributors even recovered the losses of Game Changer and they are ending up in profits for the investments made in each district. Hence they decided to celebrate the occasion and they are hosting a party. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is directed by Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary are the lead actors.

Allu Arjun to grace Thandel Pre-release Event
Is there a mystery woman in Aamir Khan's Life?
