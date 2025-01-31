Allu Arjun to grace Thandel Pre-release Event

Icon Star Allu Arjun delivered a mega blockbuster through Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor landed into controversy because of the Sandhya theatre stampede and a number of cases are registered. The case is under investigation and he was not seen anywhere in the recent times. After getting bail, Allu Arjun will be seen for the first time and he will attend the grand pre-release event of Thanel in Hyderabad. The film is produced by his father Allu Aravind and his close friend Bunny Vaas. GA2 Pictures produced Thandel.

The film features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and the film is gearing up for a grand release on February 7th. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Thandel is carrying good expectations. The songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad are quite impressive. Thandel is the most expensive film made in Chaitanya’s career. The pre-release event of Thandel will take place on February 1st in Hyderabad.