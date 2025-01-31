x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun to grace Thandel Pre-release Event

Published on January 31, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament
image
Dates Mess: Sreeleela troubling her Producers

Allu Arjun to grace Thandel Pre-release Event

Icon Star Allu Arjun delivered a mega blockbuster through Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor landed into controversy because of the Sandhya theatre stampede and a number of cases are registered. The case is under investigation and he was not seen anywhere in the recent times. After getting bail, Allu Arjun will be seen for the first time and he will attend the grand pre-release event of Thanel in Hyderabad. The film is produced by his father Allu Aravind and his close friend Bunny Vaas. GA2 Pictures produced Thandel.

The film features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and the film is gearing up for a grand release on February 7th. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Thandel is carrying good expectations. The songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad are quite impressive. Thandel is the most expensive film made in Chaitanya’s career. The pre-release event of Thandel will take place on February 1st in Hyderabad.

Next KCR is back with a ‘viral’ warning Previous A grand bash for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
Dates Mess: Sreeleela troubling her Producers

Latest

image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament
image
Dates Mess: Sreeleela troubling her Producers

Most Read

image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament
image
KCR is back with a ‘viral’ warning

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red