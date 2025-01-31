KCR is back with a ‘viral’ warning

Former CM K Chandrashekar Rao is back in news with a viral warning. Speaking to BRS leaders at his Erravelli farm house on Friday, KCR made a statement in his inimitable style saying, “If I hit, I will hit hard.”

The almost filmy style dialogue of KCR became immediately viral and initiated the debate about BRS chief getting active again in day-to-day politics.

There is obviously no doubt that the warning of KCR is directed at ruling Congress party. The veteran leader made these comments, expressing displeasure over Revanth Reddy Government’s performance.

“Within a year, Telangana people have known the true nature of Congress. Congress govt has failed in all aspects and failed to fulfil promises made during the elections. They have said ‘Ram Ram’ to Rythu Bandhu and ‘Jai Bheem’ to Dalit Bandhu. People are put to severe difficulties in Congress rule,” said KCR, expressing disappointment over Revanth Reddy’s rule.

“I have been watching everything carefully. We have given them time. But instead of setting things right, Congress has destroyed the Telangana, we had achieved after intense struggle. While I carefully turned Telangana into a prosperous state, Congress Govt has undone all the good work done by me. People are looking towards me to save them from Congress misrule. I’m waiting. If I hit, I will hit hard,” proclaimed KCR.

KCR’s statement became so viral that, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has immediately hit back, saying ‘KCR is dreaming in his farm house.’