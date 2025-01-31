Is there a mystery woman in Aamir Khan’s Life?

Aamir Khan has a new romantic partner from Bangalore, and the relationship is progressing seriously. Aamir recently introduced this woman to his entire family, and the meeting went well. The details of this new relationship are being kept private out of respect for their privacy. Aamir has also been spending time with his son Junaid, whose new film is set to release soon. Aamir’s previous separation from his ex-wife Kiran Rao was amicable, and they remain good friends. The news of Aamir’s new partner suggests a fresh wave of affection and happiness in his life.

Bollywood media reports say that Aamir Khan will make his new relationship official very soon. The actor delivered back-to-back debacles and he hasn’t announced any new film as a lead actor. The veteran actor is producing Sitaare Zameen Par and the film hits the screens this year. There are strong reports that Aamir Khan’s next film will be directed by Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. An official announcement is awaited.