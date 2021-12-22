A grand final episode for NBK’s Unstoppable

Nandamuri Balakrishna surprised the film fraternity and the audience with his hosting skills with the celebrity talk show Unstoppable. All the episodes impressed the audience big time. Allu Arjun will make his surprise in the next episode of Unstoppable and it will stream on December 25th. Balakrishna also completed the shoot of the next episode with Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni. The episode will stream on December 31st on Aha.

The season has 12 episodes and the grand final episode will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu as the guest. Mahesh Babu is currently abroad and he will return back to India during the first week of January. He will shoot for the Unstoppable final episode after his return. Balayya is keen to complete the shoot of Unstoppable and he will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film.