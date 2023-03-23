A grand launch for NTR30

Koratala Siva and NTR are collaborating for the second time after Janatha Garage. The film got its official launch today in a private affair in a star hotel in Hyderabad. It is a star-studded launch for NTR30. Two top directors SS Rajamouli and Prasanth Neel are the guests of the day. Rajamouli launched the film with his clap while Prasanth Neel directed the first shot on NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Shyam Prasad Reddy, Dil Raju, BVSN Prasad, Prakash Raj, Asian Suniel, Srikanth, Kalyanram and others are the guests.

Rathanvelu handles the cinematography work and Anirudh is the music composer. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are producing this pan-Indian film jointly. The shoot commences next month and this untitled film is aimed for summer 2024 release. Koratala Siva spent enough time on the script.