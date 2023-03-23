Massive set for Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s action scene

Yash Raj films is coming up with an upcoming actioner Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are going to be part of the project and Aditya Chopra planned a bigger surprise for the audience. YRF is constructing a massive set that will take almost 45 days to complete. A mind-boggling action scene will be canned in this special set that is made on a massive budget and scale.

Salman Khan was part of Shah Ruh Khan’s Pathaan and now SRK is going to be part of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The film is expected to have high-intensity action sequences. Katrina Kaif will be seen as spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi is going to be the villain. Tiger 3 is getting ready for Diwali’s release this year.