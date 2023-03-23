Koratala Siva’s gutsy statement about NTR30

Koratala Siva happens to be one of the best writers and directors of Telugu cinema. After a series of blockbusters, Koratala delivered a dud with Acharya. He took time and worked on the script of NTR30. The film was launched in a grand manner today and the shoot commences next month. Koratala Siva revealed the theme of the film today after the launch. “The film is set in forgotten coastal lands of the country and there are people who do not fear for God or everyone. But there is one fear and this is the backdrop of the film” told Koratala.

During his speech, Koratala Siva told that NTR30 will be his best work till date. This is a gutsy statement coming from a director. He also said that the film would be bigger and will be made on a lavish scale. He also thanked NTR for the opportunity and called it fortunate to work with an actor like NTR. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Anirudh is scoring the music. The film is announced for summer 2024 release.