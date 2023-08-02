A huge relief for Naresh in Malli Pelli Case

Naresh and Pavithra’s recent Malli Pelli film landed into legal complications after his second wife Ramya Raghupathi launched an injunction suit in civil court claiming to seek a stay order of the film’s release in theatres and also on OTT platforms stating that the film has defamed her image and projected her image bad.

City Civil Court after hearing both sides arguments dismissed the case filed by Ramya Raghupati. Court believed that the film Malli Pelli is completely fictional and so as certified by the Board of Film Certification. Thus, the court stated that there is no objection on the movie being streamed on channels, theatres or OTT platforms. Court also imposed a ban on Ramya from entering Naresh’s residence. Both Ramya and Naresh are staying away from each other for nearly six years.