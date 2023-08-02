EXTRA-Ordinary Man: Lovable Danger Pilla

Advertisement

EXTRA – Ordinary Man, the upcoming film, starring actor Nithiin in the lead role, has completed almost 60% shoot. The film is directed by Vamsi Vakkantham. Tollywood’s latest sensation Sreeleela is playing as the film’s female lead.

Recently makers dropped an enticing first look to the intrigue of audience. The film’s first single, “Danger Pilla,” was released today. Harris Jayaraj, who is known for creating amazing soundtracks, provided a stunning tune for this lovely melody.

The song highlighted popular vocalist Armaan Malik’s exceptional vocal talents, who provided his mesmerising voice to the composition. The song’s sound quality wowed audiences, demonstrating Harris Jayaraj’s musical prowess.

Krishna Kanth’s lyrics on Danger Pilla express our protagonist’s feelings. The captivating visuals in exotic locations add a dreamy touch to this lovely chartbuster. Musical genius Harris Jayaraj score and tunes will be an added asset to EXTRA.

The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy under Sreshth Movies banner in collaboration with Aditya Movies and Entertainments. More details will be announced soon. The film will be releasing worldwide in theatres on December 23rd, 2023.