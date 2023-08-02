Ambati Rambabu Vs Vishwa Prasad

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer BRO making more noise because of political glitch. The film came into spotlight after Ambati Rambabu took the dialogues of the film personal. Ambati alleged that the film was made on NRI funds and blamed Trivikram for his writing skill. BRO producer Vishwa Prasad responds to Ambati’s comments, he said that the financial allegations made by Ambati are baseless and unwarranted.

Vishwa Prasad claims that the financial deal was completely between Zee Studios and his own production house. He cleared that the Shyambabu character in the film has no resemblance with the Rambabu character. However, the war that arose between YSRCP and Janasena took BRO into a political bind. Today Janasena party workers have released a poster of a film with titles like SSS, like how Ambati did yesterday on Pawan Kalyan.