Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a renowned art director from Bollywood died by suicide. He hanged himself with a rope in the morning at his own studio, ND studio. He has four national awards in his bag for the films, Devdas, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar and Bajirao Mastani. Desai was known for his work and Bollywood carve for his artwork.

Nitin Desai is having a handful of work and he is working on the pandal decoration of Mumbai’s iconic Ganesh mandal Lalbaugchya Raja and is also busy working for ‘Maharana Pratap’ for the OTT platform. He total has a dead loan of Rs 252 Cr as of June 30th 2022, which led him to suicide. Many were shocked after hearing the death news and Tollywood celebrities paid tribute to the art director.