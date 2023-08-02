Tarun Denies Wedding Rumors

By
Telugu360
-
0

Actor Tarun is in the news again. Tarun after delivering blockbusters vanished from industry. He was in the news before related to a drug case and now he is in the news again with wedding rumours.

The false news about his wedding has reached the actor. Tarun took his social media and said that there is no truth in the news and is completely baseless. He said, he will definitely share it through social media or through a channel officially and he will be more than happy to share such big news. He requested not to spread the false news.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here