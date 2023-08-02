Tarun Denies Wedding Rumors

Actor Tarun is in the news again. Tarun after delivering blockbusters vanished from industry. He was in the news before related to a drug case and now he is in the news again with wedding rumours.

The false news about his wedding has reached the actor. Tarun took his social media and said that there is no truth in the news and is completely baseless. He said, he will definitely share it through social media or through a channel officially and he will be more than happy to share such big news. He requested not to spread the false news.