Jagan has no time to meet flood-hit, review damage, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is so busy in robbing the State and is not finding time even to meet the flood-affected and hold a review meeting on the damage caused to the State with the recent incessant rains, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Vinukonda as part of his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that the State Government has been saying that essentials will be supplied to the rain-hit after the flood situation recedes. “Till that time what should they eat? Does the Government want them to succumb to hunger,” Lokesh asked.

Expressing concern that in the rehabilitation centers too poor quality food is being supplied to the flood victims, the TDP general secretary said that Jagan is taking vicious pleasure in the suffering of the flood-affected. When Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister, he used to visit the flood-hit areas much before the officials, he stated.

Observing that Jagan wants the youth to always remain poor, Lokesh said the Chief Minister has hit the future of the youth very badly by not filling up the vacant posts in various government wings. What happened to the Group-2 posts, vacancies in the Police Department and the DSC, he asked and pointed out that the existing Ambedkar Study Circles and BC Study Circles have been ordered to be closed.

The TDP, immediately after forming the coming government, will pay Rs 3,000 per month to every jobless youth till he or she gets employment, Lokesh said, adding that in five years 20 lakh employment opportunities will be created. Maintaining that the farming community too is the worst-hit during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh said that facilities like input subsidy, drip irrigation and other benefits will be extended to the farmers by the coming TDP government.