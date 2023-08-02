Naga Chaitanya, Chandoo Mondeti Makes It Official!

Hero Naga Chaitanya has become watchful about is next projects. Seems like, the immediate movie of the actor is almost finalized. Naga Chaitanya will be teaming up with director Chandoo Mondeti whose last movie Karthikeya 2 was a Pan India blockbuster.

The actor and director made the news of the third film in their combination with this picture. Naga Chaitanya, Chandoo Mondeti are seen alongside producer Bunny Vass in Vizag. A new destiny is being manifested in the city of destiny. Apparently, the trio is busy with pre-production works of #NC23.

The movie to be made on a massive scale will be produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts banner. An official announcement on the project is awaited from the makers.