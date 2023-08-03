Making Rayalaseema fertile region is my dream, says Naidu

“I have been into politics for the past 40 years and I am not scared of anyone. Rowdyism is not politics. Winning the confidence of the people is politics and I will take these people (of ruling party) to task,” said former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday.

Stating that the State will progress only if all the projects, including Polavaram, are completed, Naidu promised to undertake works to see to it that every acre gets irrigation water once the party forms the next government. Naidu on Wednesday visited the Gandikota project works as part of his programme ‘Yudha Bheri’.

The ruling party leaders, doing great injustice to the State, have been shamelessly giving statements on whatever they want, the TDP supremo said. Though the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has made it amply clear not to change the agencies why the State Government replaced the earlier agencies, Naidu asked. “Are we responsible if agencies are changed despite strict instructions not to go ahead,” he said.

Observing that he has undertaken this programme only to bring awareness among the public on the destructive policies of this Government, the former chief minister told the people to realise the facts who has done good to the State and who has destroyed.

Naidu said that the people may revolt against the Government after witnessing the poor condition of Gandikota reservoir, which is a great asset to Kadapa district.

The TDP, during its regime, organised Gandikota festival and a plan was formulated to upgrade it as a tourist centre, he said. “I have made every effort to take the Lord Sri Rama temple at Ontimitta to the scale of Bhadrachalam. Since we thought of the future generations we worked with some foresight,” the TDP supremo recalled.

Noting that 280 TMC feet of the Godavari water can be supplied to Banakacherla by digging 30 km long tunnel in Nallamala forest, Naidu felt that once irrigation facility is provided to Rayalaseema no region in the country can match with this. This Chief Minister who always owns Rayalaseema has done nothing for the development of the region, Naidu remarked.

“When I talk about the poor condition of the irrigation projects, the inefficient Minister for Water Resources talks about the BRO film. Can they really be called as Ministers,” Naidu asked. With the reverse decisions of the Chief Minister 102 projects were pre-closed in Rayalaseema alone, he said and recalled that during the TDP regime it was ensured that the contractors did not revise the rates.

Expressing in detail the poor condition of several projects in Rayalaseema region, Naidu ridiculed that the Chief Minister who could not complete the ongoing projects, is now claiming to construct new projects. “At any cost I will bring the Godavari water to Banakacherla and my dream is to make Rayalaseema a fertile region,” Naidu added.