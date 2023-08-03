Nee Chuttu Chuttu lyrical from Skanda

Skanda starrer Ram Pothineni and Sree Leela released a song ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ sung by Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje. Surprisingly Sid Sriram this time comes up with a fast number breaking his stereotype. Thaman composed this highly energetic dance number combined with melody.

Ram Pothineni and Sree Leela are extremely beautiful together on screen and created magic with their energetic dance moves. Skanda is directed by Boyapati Sreenu, scheduled for September 15th release. Saiee Manjrekar is one more lead actress in the film. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under Srinivasaa Silver Screen.