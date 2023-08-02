Sharwanand’s next gets an interesting title

Sharwanand took a much-needed break for his wedding and now he is all set to resume his film work. He will be working with director Sriram Adittya for his next film and Krithi Shetty is on board as the lead actress. The makers of the film have are considering the title ‘BOB’ (Baby on Board).

BOB is just a working title and we should wait and see whether the team will finalise the same. Sharwanand is looking for a much-needed hit at the box office. Rather than Oke Oka Jeevitham, all his last outings had disappointing results. He has high hopes for this Sriram Adittya film, which will be produced by People Media Factory. The film is expected to release next year.