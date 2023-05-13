A huge relief for SRK and Aryan Khan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a corruption case on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 Cr as a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for not booking a case on him in 2021. Aryan Khan was arrested in the Cardelia Cruise Ship drug bust case in 2021. Mr Wankhede who headed the team of officers conducted raids on the ship on October 2nd, 2021 and arrested 17 people along with Aryan Khan. Aryan got bail from the Bombay High Court after 25 days in prison.

Later Aryan Khan’s name was dropped from the chargesheet due to insufficient evidence and Mr Wankhede was blamed for his investigation. It was now alleged that the officers have taken advantage of raids and demanded bride and Wankhede also received Rs 50L as advance. Wankhede and other officers were booked under Sections 7,7A and 12 (prevention of corruption act, Section 388 and Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy).