Bad phase continues for the Akkinenis

Akkineni heroes Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are through a tough and bad phase. Nagarjuna delivered a super hit years ago. Naga Chaitanya’s recent offering Thank You is a huge disaster. He did a crisp role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and the film too ended up as a dud. Akhil worked for more than two years on Agent and the film is one of the costliest failures of Telugu cinema. Naga Chaitanya sounded very confident on Custody and the film released yesterday.

The film opened to poor response and the footfalls too are quite low. Custody is heading towards one more biggest disaster in Chaitanya’s career. All the Akkineni heroes are currently quite low. They have to bounce back at any cost with their upcoming films. Nagarjuna is yet to announce his next. Akhil signed Dheera and an announcement will be made soon. Naga Chaitanya will soon work with Shiva Nirvana in his next film.