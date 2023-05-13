Custody Day1 AP/TS Collections – Disastrous

Custody Day1 AP TS collections
Custody has a disastrous start with very dull collections all over. The film has collected a gross of 5.2 Cr and a disastrous share of 2.45 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 22 Cr and the film has a recovery of a mere 10 percent on its opening day. The collections are just above Thank You which itself was disastrous. The film has started with poor morning shows on its second day.
|Area
|Day 1 Collections
|Pre release business
|Nizam
|0.72 Cr
|AP
|0.98 Cr
|AP/TS
|1.70 Cr
|18.5Cr
|ROI
|0.20 Cr
|1.5Cr
|OS
|0.55 Cr
|2Cr
|Worldwide Share
|2.45 Cr
|22Cr
|World wide Gross
|5.20 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|22 Cr