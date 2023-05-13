Custody Day1 AP/TS Collections – Disastrous

Custody Day1 AP TS collections

Custody has a disastrous start with very dull collections all over. The film has collected a gross of 5.2 Cr and a disastrous share of 2.45 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 22 Cr and the film has a recovery of a mere 10 percent on its opening day. The collections are just above Thank You which itself was disastrous. The film has started with poor morning shows on its second day.

AreaDay 1 CollectionsPre release business
Nizam 0.72 Cr
AP0.98 Cr
AP/TS1.70 Cr18.5Cr
ROI 0.20 Cr1.5Cr
OS0.55 Cr2Cr
Worldwide Share2.45 Cr22Cr
World wide Gross5.20 Cr
Pre-Release Business22 Cr

