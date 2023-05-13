Parineeti Chopra all set to get Engaged

After many speculations, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are getting engaged on May 13th. Even though they were spotted together on several occasions, the duo has never confirmed their relationship officially. The engagement will happen today and the celebrations are on at Parineeti and Raghav’s residence.

The engagement ceremony is going to happen in the presence of their close friends and family. Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra are on the guest list. Priyanka Chopra is going to join the ceremony along with her daughter Malti. She kept her work aside only to attend her cousin Parineeti’s engagement and she reached Delhi this morning. Parneeti’s engagement dress was designed by Manish Malhotra and Raghav’s outfit was designed by Pawan Sachdeva. Celebrations are going to kick start with a party tonight.