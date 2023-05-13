Allu Arjun To Do The Immortal Ashwatthama

Aditya Dhar is passionate about doing ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ movie, with reference to Mahabharata. The director is working on his dream project for 5 years and trying to bring back the modern superhero. Allu Arjun is expected to play the title role, Ashwatthama and director Aditya has met the actor multiple times for the same. The conversation is in the initial stages and the meetings are expected to have fruitful output.

If the project materializes, it will be the biggest project to date and Jio Cinema is on board to produce this big-ticket film. On the flip side, Allu Arjun is currently working for Pushpa: The Rule in Sukumar’s direction and he is in talks with Trivikram for his next. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also lined up to work with Allu Arjun. But everything can be believed only after the official announcement is out.