A rare achievement for Rana Naidu

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati teamed up for Rana Naidu, a web series that is produced by Netflix. The second season is getting ready and the shoot commences next year after the response for the first season was overwhelming. On Tuesday, Netflix announced the straming performance of the 18,000 plus shows available on the platform. The report revealed the most viewed titles along with the streaming hours for the period of January 2023 till June 2023.

The Night Agent, an American thriller topped the list globally with 812.1 million hours of viewing. Rana Naidu is the only Indian series that is placed in the top 400 and it is positioned at 336. No other Indian films or web series made it to the top 400 as per the reports from Netflix. The cuss words in Rana Naidu received criticism from the family crowds but Rana Naidu is one of the most popular titles of India.