Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Updates

Ranbir Kapoor is riding high with the super success of Animal. The movie is raking massive numbers all over. Ranbir Kapoor is on a break for now and he is yet to announce his next film. His next film is the mythological epic Ramayana and it will be directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari. The pre-production work has been on from the past three years and the regular shoot will start in summer next year. Sai Pallavi is roped in for the role of Sita while Kannada Superstar Yash will be seen as Ravana in the mythological drama.

The makers will spend lavishly on the VFX work and Nitesh Tiwari’s team is designing everything in detail. Madhu Mantena will produce this big-budget epic and the film may release in 2025. Ranbir Kapoor has allocated bulk dates for the project.