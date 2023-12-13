x
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Pindam strictly for adults, makers caution pregnant women to not watch it

Published on December 13, 2023 by

Pindam strictly for adults, makers caution pregnant women to not watch it

Pindam, the horror drama starring Sriram, Kushee Ravi in key roles is gearing up for a grand release for December 15. The film marking the directorial debut of Saikiran Daida is produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati under Kalaahi Media. After making the right noises with the trailer, teaser, song and other promotional material, the film wrapped its censor formalities this week. The CBFC has granted it an A (adults only) certificate.

Surprisingly, the makers were asked for several cuts despite getting an A certification, which generally isn’t the norm. Meanwhile, the team has released a strict disclaimer stating Pindam is strictly not advisable for pregnant women. The revelation has contributed to the curiosity around the film. The film, based on a true incident in Nalgonda, revolves around a middle class family trapped in a house possessed by spirits.

Srinivas Avasarala and Eswari Rao essay other pivotal roles in Pindam and the aggressive promotional strategy has helped the film hog the limelight since the last few days. The team braved past several supernatural occurrences through the shoot and practical issues and yet wrapped up the filming before schedule. The director has stated that Pindam is a straightforward horror drama without any forced cinematic liberties.

The film unfolds across multiple timelines – 1930s, 1990s and the present-day scenario. While Krishna Saurabh composes the music, Sathish Manoharan has cranked the camera.

