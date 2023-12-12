Spread the love

Talented director Ravikanth Perepu and Hero Roshan Kanakala’s highly anticipated New Age Love story/Gen Z Love story, “BUBBLEGUM,” is an eagerly awaited film in Tollywood.

The teaser has created a significant buzz, amassing over a 5 million viewers and featuring 3 chart-topping songs, with another 2 songs yet to release, building anticipation for this romantically infused movie set to release this December.

Sricharan Pakala’s vibrant background score, hit songs, and the presence of the stunning actress Maanasa Choudhary enhance the movie’s appeal. “BUBBLEGUM,” produced by P Vimala, boasts high production values, and top-tier technical standards under the Maheshwari Movies banner. The film is presented by People Media Factory.

The worldwide release of the movie is scheduled for December 29th, with premieres in the USA on December 28th CST.

Venkat Perumalla of Varnikha Visuals has secured complete overseas rights for the film. Having previously achieved massive success with the US release of ‘Hidimbha’ and SKANDA, they are now leading the industry by acquiring the rights for “BUBBLEGUM,” anticipating significant success at the international box office. Roshan Kanakala’s debut in the USA will be highlighted with the grand release of “BUBBLEGUM.”

