Pooja Hegde is busy with Telugu and Hindi films. She is endorsing several brands and the top actress is in Dubai for a club opening. After a heated argument, the actress received death threats and she immediately returned back to India. Pooja Hegde is yet to issue an official statement about the incident. Pooja Hegde missed several Telugu biggies and she is aiming a comeback in Tollywood soon. Pooja Hegde is currently busy with a couple of Hindi films.