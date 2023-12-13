Buzz: Kalyanram in a Multistarrer?

Spread the love

Nandamuri Kalyanram will soon work with Pavan Sadineni and the film is a multi-starrer. Pavan Sadineni narrated the script and impressed Kalyanram years ago and Nandamuri Harikrishna was considered for a crucial role. But with the demise of Harikrishna, the project was kept on hold. Pavan Sadineni in the meanwhile directed web series like Senapathi and Daya which are quite impressive. He met Kalyanram and discussed about the script.

Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi is approached to play the other important role in this untitled multi-starrer. The talks are in the final stages and an official announcement will be made soon. Top Tamil production house Dream Warrior Pictures which produced films like Khaidi and Oke Oka Jeevitham will bankroll the project. An official announcement will be made after the release of Kalyanram’s Devil and he will complete the shoot before he joins the sets of Bimbisara 2.