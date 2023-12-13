x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Heroine tensions for Ravi Teja

Heroine tensions for Ravi Teja

Published on December 13, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Heroine tensions for Ravi Teja

Spread the love

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja had to work with Gopichand Malineni but the project is kept on hold due to budget constraints. Harish Shankar is left in waiting mode because of Pawan Kalyan’ political plans. Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar decided to complete a quick film and they decided to remake Raid. The film has been launched officially yesterday with a pooja ceremony and the shoot of the film commenced. The team has been on a hunt for the leading lady but the heroine is yet to be finalized.

Harish Shankar wanted to bring his lucky charm Pooja Hegde but the actress is occupied with other films. They considered Meenakshi Chaudhary but the actress too is quite busy. Ileana D’Cruz was approached but things did not work out. Harish Shankar is on a hunt for the right actress who can allocate bulk dates and complete the shoot in quick schedules. Ravi Teja in this while is completing the shoot of his portions. People Media Factory is producing Raid remake and the film will release next year.

Next Jagan Govt increases Arogyasri limit to Rs 25 lakh Previous Buzz: Kalyanram in a Multistarrer?
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot