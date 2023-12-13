Heroine tensions for Ravi Teja

Spread the love

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja had to work with Gopichand Malineni but the project is kept on hold due to budget constraints. Harish Shankar is left in waiting mode because of Pawan Kalyan’ political plans. Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar decided to complete a quick film and they decided to remake Raid. The film has been launched officially yesterday with a pooja ceremony and the shoot of the film commenced. The team has been on a hunt for the leading lady but the heroine is yet to be finalized.

Harish Shankar wanted to bring his lucky charm Pooja Hegde but the actress is occupied with other films. They considered Meenakshi Chaudhary but the actress too is quite busy. Ileana D’Cruz was approached but things did not work out. Harish Shankar is on a hunt for the right actress who can allocate bulk dates and complete the shoot in quick schedules. Ravi Teja in this while is completing the shoot of his portions. People Media Factory is producing Raid remake and the film will release next year.