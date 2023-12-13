x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics > Jagan Govt increases Arogyasri limit to Rs 25 lakh

Jagan Govt increases Arogyasri limit to Rs 25 lakh

Published on December 13, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Jagan Govt increases Arogyasri limit to Rs 25 lakh

Spread the love

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department officials to instil confidence among people that all Aarogyasri card holders can avail free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under YSR Aarogyasri.

At a review meeting on the launching of the extended Aarogyasri scheme at the Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told officials that the Government has a responsibility to extend the benefits of health and education to people as a matter of right.

The officials should give an assurance to people that any eligible person who is in need of medical treatment for any ailment can avail it free of cost up to Rs. 25 lakh under Aarogyasri. The extended beneficial YSR Aarogyasri scheme on December 18 and MLAs will participate in the follow-up programmes being held in villages in every constituency from the next day, he said.

The government has enhanced the free medical treatment limit to Rs. 25 lakh with humanity and officials also should act with responsibility in extending the benefit to necessary people with a humanistic approach to implement the historic decision, he said.

Whoever undergoes medical treatment under Aarogyasri should be given Rs. 300 towards charges when they go to doctors again for follow-up consultation. Similarly, patients identified in Jagananna Arogya Suraksha should also be given Rs. 500 each to visit hospitals.

The specially developed video on availing free medical treatment under Aarogyasri should be made available to volunteers, secretariat staff and officials of health department besides making it accessible to all people, he suggested.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to construct residential quarters for the specialist doctors working in the Government hospitals. The department is printing new Aarogyasri cards and these would be distributed to all households across the State. Officials are planning to complete the distribution by January end.

That apart, a massive public awareness campaign would be launched on availing free medical treatment under Aarogyasri and ANMs, CHOs, ASHA workers, volunteers, enthusiasts, people’s representatives and women police will participate in the massive campaign.

They will also help people download the Disha App besides handholding the patients being treated under Aarogyasri and handing over medicines to them.

Directing the officials to launch the second phase of the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha from January 1, the Chief Minister told them to conduct one Suraksha camp in a village in each mandal in rural areas and one camp in a ward in urban areas every week.

He said that medical treatment being extended to kidney patients in Uddhanam area should be extended to kidney patients in other areas also by making available all necessary medicines in village health clinics which would be operated by family doctors.

The treatment facilities being made available in Palasa should also be made available in the medical college at Markapuram, he told the officials. The doctors should support the kidney patients by conducting necessary tests and extending treatment, he said, adding that the Urology department also should be established along with Nephrology sections in all new medical colleges.

Next AP HC tells TTD not to give fuds to Tirupati town Previous Heroine tensions for Ravi Teja
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot