Home > Politics

A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits

Published on February 6, 2026 by swathy

What a disturbing pattern this has become for Jagan. Almost every time Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy steps out in the name of public visits or sympathy tours, tragedy seems to follow his own supporters.

Jagan visited the residence of former minister Ambati Rambabu to console his family and after that, he travelled to Ibrahimpatnam to meet another former minister, Jogi Ramesh residence. During this visit, two lives were lost. Both were supporters who had gathered only to see their him.

Jagan began his road journey from his residence in Tadepalli. Even after four long hours, his convoy did not reach Ibrahimpatnam. From early morning, party workers stood waiting on the roadsides. One such worker, Rambabu, collapsed near the Ibrahimpatnam Panchayat office after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Andhra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another tragic incident unfolded today. Bhargav, a supporter from the Kothagattu area of Ibrahimpatnam, attempted a bike stunt amid the excitement surrounding the convoy. He lost control and rammed into a barricade. Despite being shifted to a nearby hospital immediately, he died while undergoing treatment. Police later moved his body to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for post mortem.

These incidents are not new. In June last year, during Jagan’s visit to Sattenapalli in Guntur district, a party worker named Singaiah died after coming under Jagan’s vehicle. Similar accidents, collapses, and injuries have been reported during convoys and public rallies in the past as well.

Within the party, quiet discussions are now turning into open concern. YSRCP workers themselves are questioning why massive crowds are mobilised for every movement from Tadepalli without adequate safety planning. Supporters are waiting for hours. Roads are blocked. Excitement turns into chaos. In that chaos, lives are being lost.

Public anger is also growing. What kind of politics is this, where supporters pay with their lives just for a glimpse of their leader. Leadership should protect people, not expose them to danger. When tragedies repeat again and again, it is no longer coincidence. It becomes a pattern that demands accountability.

What a sad situation this truly is. Whenever Jagan comes out, something bad seems to happen to his own supporters. No political visit or convoy is worth a human life.

