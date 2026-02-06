No Power Tariff Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has not increased electricity charges by even a single rupee since coming to power and will not do so in the future, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has said. He made this clear during his visit to Giddalur in Markapuram district on Friday.

The Minister inaugurated a newly constructed 33/11 KV substation at Kasinapalli village in Komarolu mandal. The project was completed at a cost of Rs. 3.90 crore and is aimed at addressing low voltage issues and frequent power interruptions in the region.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said the government is building substations across the state in line with the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The focus, he said, is on ensuring stable voltage and uninterrupted power supply. Around 200 substations are currently under construction across Andhra Pradesh.

He explained that the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme is being implemented statewide. Under this initiative, feeder level bifurcation is being carried out. This will ensure 24 hour power supply in rural areas and uninterrupted nine hour quality power for agriculture.

In the erstwhile Prakasam district alone, works worth Rs. 650 crore are underway under this scheme. Nearly 68 percent of these works have already been completed. The Minister acknowledged that temporary inconvenience may occur in areas where works are in progress. He asked officials to clearly explain the long term benefits of the scheme to the public.

Local MLA Ashok Reddy informed the Minister that five more substations are required in the Giddalur constituency to fully resolve voltage issues. The Minister assured that all required projects would be taken up in a phased manner based on financial feasibility. He also said efforts would be made to attract major industrial investments such as a gas plant similar to the one being set up by Reliance in the Markapuram and Kanigiri regions. He added that the Chief Minister has responded positively to the proposal for a revenue division for the area.

Statewide Power Works Worth Rs. 7,000 Crore

The Energy Minister said the government’s clear objective is to provide quality electricity without increasing consumer bills. To achieve this, works related to 132 KV, 220 KV and 400 KV substations along with new power lines are being executed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs. 7,000 crore.

In the Giddalur constituency alone, RDSS works worth Rs. 90 crore are in progress. Projects worth Rs. 70 crore have already been completed. He urged officials to complete the remaining works quickly. Faster execution, he said, would help the state seek additional funds from the central government.

Highlighting a major policy shift, the Minister said the government has reduced power charges by 13 paise, something unprecedented in the state’s history. He added that the 40 paise true up imposed during the previous YSR Congress government has been completely withdrawn. The government is also working towards reducing power costs by Rs. 1.19 per unit in the coming days.

He criticised the previous YSR Congress government, stating that costly power purchases had placed a burden of nearly Rs. 30,000 crore on the public. He alleged that electricity tariffs were increased nine times during that period.

Thirty Years of Benefit with PM Surya Ghar

The Minister urged citizens to take advantage of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which is being implemented with support from the central government. Under this scheme, beneficiaries are eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs. 78,000. For SC and ST households, the scheme is being implemented completely free of cost.

He explained that installing solar panels on rooftops can provide benefits for nearly 30 years. Consumers can also earn additional income by generating surplus solar power. Each assembly constituency has the potential to bring at least 10,000 households under this scheme.

He also said that under the PM Kusum scheme, solar power facilities will be extended to farmers, helping them reduce energy costs and gain reliable power for agriculture.

The Minister concluded by reiterating that the coalition government is committed to affordable, reliable and sustainable power for every household in Andhra Pradesh, without placing any additional burden on consumers.