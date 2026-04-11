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Home > Movie News

NBK’s Cop Drama aims Sankranthi Release?

Published on April 11, 2026 by sankar

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NBK’s Cop Drama aims Sankranthi Release?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 111th film directed by Gopichand Malineni. This mass entertainer is planned to be wrapped up in record time and the makers have plans of releasing the film during Dasara this year. Balayya is committed for two films: one with Vivek Athreya and the other with Vijay Kanakamedala. Vivek Athreya’s film is an expensive attempt and will be in making for a longer time. The film will also be made in two parts and the film’s official launch will take place during Dasara and the shoot commences at a later date.

Vijay Kanakamedala has impressed Balayya with a cop drama and the film will be bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas. Balakrishna asked the team to complete the shoot and release the film for Sankranthi 2027. The shoot of the film will start after summer this year. Balakrishna will juggle between the sets of NBK111 and Vijay’s film. The pre-production work is happening at a faster pace and the cast, crew members are being finalized. An official announcement will be made very soon.

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