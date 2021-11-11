A sneak peek into the ‘World’ of Ghani

A 33-second video titled ‘World of Ghani’ has been unveiled by the makers of the Varun Tej-starrer film.

The clip provides us an introduction of the important characters of the film. As per the order shown in the video, the actors are: Nadhiya, Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Naveen Chandra, Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra and Varun Tej.

This apart, the video also gives us an information that the teaser of the film will be released on November 15.

Varun had undergone complete transformation for the movie. Ghani is a sports drama film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The movie is presented by Allu Aravind.

The makers are getting ready to release the film in a grand manner in December. With expectations rising, makers say Ghani will be a mass masala treat for everyone.

Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar will be in the lead roles alongside a supporting cast including Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra.