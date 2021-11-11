Telangana police say no to Sharmila, give permission to TRS!

YSRTP president YS Sharmila got a shocker from Telangana police on Thursday (today).

Sharmila who was forced to halt her ongoing padayatra in Telangana on Wednesday applied for police permission to hold 72-hour dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad demanding the Centre and state governments to procure paddy from farmers in kharif and rabi seasons without imposing any restrictions on procurement.

However, the police denied permission to Sharmila to hold dharna at Indira Park.

But the police permitted the ruling TRS to hold dharna at Indira Park on Friday. The TRS has decided to hold dharna on Friday in all Assembly constituencies across Telangana demanding the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana.

YSRCP and TRS applied for police permission to hold dharna on the same issue and at the same venue.

But the police permitted TRS to hold dharna while denying the same to Sharmila.

Sharmila has now decided to hold dharna in Kamareddy on paddy procurement issue.

Sharmila criticised Telangana police for discrimination in giving permission to YSRTP for holding dharna at Indira Park.