TRS-MIM friendship in trouble in GHMC standing committee polls!

TRS and AIMIM are ‘friendly parties’ in Telangana since the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

Owaisi brothers enjoy close relations with KCR and KTR.

The TRS government gives more prominence to Owaisi brothers and all their requests on minorities issues are resolved on a war footing.

However, the friendship between TRS and MIM have not landed in troubled due to GHMC standing committee elections.

Elections will be held on November 15 to elect 15 members for GHMC standing committee, the powerful body in GHMC.

The 150 corporators in GHMC have to elect these 15 members.

TRS has 55 corporators and AIMIM has 44 corporators while BJP has 48 corporators.

TRS and MIM planned to share 15 standing committee members among themselves.

But no consensus was reached. With this, MIM members filed 7 nominations for elections.

TRS reacted by filing 6 nominations.

The TRS has decided to file 9 more nominations on Thursday (today).

With this, there is no scope for unanimous election.

TRS and MIM have to fight election on November 20 to win 15 seats unless KCR, KTR and Owaisi brothers sit together and come to an understanding on seat sharing.

The last date to withdraw nominations is November 15.

If they fail to reach a consensus before November 15 and withdraw nominations, then the fight between TRS and MIM is imminent.