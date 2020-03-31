A special hospital set for Prabhas20

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are shooting for a periodic romantic saga which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam is the title considered and a lavish schedule got completed in Georgia recently. The shoot of the film came to a halt due to coronavirus and the film is set in the backdrop of Italy. As the entire film cannot be shot in Italy, the makers recreated some of the portions through sets. Now with the coronavirus outbreak, it is completely impossible to shoot abroad in the coming months.

A special hospital set is currently erected and some crucial scenes will be canned in this set. The makers initially wanted them to shoot in Italy but they ended up erecting a set. A couple of sets are erected in Annapurna Studios and the hospital set too is erected in the same premises for the shoot. Right after the lockdown period comes to an end, the shoot of the film will be completed. Radhe Shyam is aimed for Dasara release this year.