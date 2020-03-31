4.5 lakh volunteers should deliver ration at doorsteps: Naidu

AP former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for immediate steps to track and test all the AP participants who have returned home after attending the Tablighi Jamaat 3-day religious convocation held at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. He wrote a letter to AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, expressing concern over the likelihood of infection being passed on to others in their way back home and also to those who came into physical contact with them in the state.

More than 700 people from Andhra Pradesh attended Convocation (Mashoora) of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi from 15th to 17th March 2020 and returned to their respective homes in Andhra Pradesh. If the Government does not respond at an appropriate time, the number of cases of COVID are bound to increase. It would have catastrophic results.

Chandrababu pleaded for use of 4.5 lakh volunteers network for door delivery of ration to poor ration cardholders. There is a great need to prevent people from coming into physical contact with each other because of COVID threat. Ration may be distributed without biometric during these difficult times. It is not correct to expose so many poor people in long queues all over the State. The government should provide each household with Rs. 5,000 immediately to survive in the lockdown period.