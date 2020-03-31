We are concerned, says KTR on Nizamuddin corona contagion

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said the Telangana government was investigating the number of people from the state who attended the religious congregation in Nizamauddin and also the people who subsequently came in contact with the infected people.

At least 6 people died due to the corona virus in Telangana. All the six who died in the State (2 in Gandhi Hospital, 1 in Apollo Hospital, 1 in Global Hospital, 1 in Nizamabad, 1 in Gadwal) attended the ‘Tableegh Jamat’ in Markaz Masjid. Reacting to this, K T Rama Rao said the Telangana government was seriously concerned and efforts are being made to trace and track all those who attended the meeting and also those who came in contact with the infected people. He said surveillance teams had already located and isolated people who came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person who had participated in Delhi prayers. Tests were being conducted on all the suspects to shift them to isolation wards. K T Rama Rao said the Telangana government has already identified the persons who attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin from the state. He said some of them have been put under quarantine.

In Telangana, more than 400 people from across the state took part in the Tableegh Jamat which was held from March 13 to March 15 at Markaz Masjid. At least 186 people from Hyderabad, 26 persons from Medak, 25 from Mahbubnagar, 25 from Warangal, 21 from Nalgonda, 18 from Nizamabad, 15 from Khammam and 10 from Adilabad have attended the religious gathering which saw a large turnout of more than 8,000 people from various countries. At least 6 people died due to the corona virus. In fact, Telangana’s CMO on Monday late night admitted six deaths due to Covid-19 outbreak among a group that had attended a religious prayer at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of Delhi during second week of this month.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj minister Eraballi Dayakar Rao held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the situation in Warangal with reports that around 25-29 people attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin. The local administration has put Warangal on high alert and at least 29 people have been moved to isolation wards.

Earlier, the Telangana government had put Karimnagar on high alert after a group of 10 Indonesians who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin mosque were tested positive for corona virus. The Indonesians had travelled in coach number S9 of the AP Sampark Kranti Express (Train no: 12708), boarding it at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi on March 13 and alighting at Ramagundam in Telangana on March 14, before travelling to Karimnagar by road. The Indonesians were accompanied by three Indians and stayed for two days at a mosque near the Karimnagar Collectorate, before the first patient reported symptoms of coronavirus. Later, all the 10 Indonesians stayed for two days in Karimnagar and visited at least 3 mosques.