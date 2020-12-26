A Special set for Mahesh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break for the past one year and he is quite eager to return back to the work. The shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will commence in January and the makers of the film are currently busy erecting a massive set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. As speculated, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on a bank scam and a portion of the film has to be shot in a bank.

The exterior part of the bank portions will be shot in USA and the locations are finalized. A special bank set is constructed in Ramoji Film City to shoot the interior portions of the bank episode. Both these portions would be matched in the film. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.