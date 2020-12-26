Sunil gets a challenging role in his next

Comic actor Sunil and top director Trivikram started their journey together. Sunil also bagged several important roles in all the films that are penned by Trivikram. There are strong speculations that Trivikram will even direct Sunil but the project never happened. After starting his second innings as a comedian, Sunil worked with Trivikram but his roles did not get wide appreciation.

Going with the current news, Sunil will be seen in a challenging role in Trivikram’s next film that will feature NTR in the lead role. Sunil has a serious role and it has no comic shades. Trivikram utilized the coronavirus break and made sure Sunil got a role that will cater to wide sections. The shoot of this film is expected to start in March. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.