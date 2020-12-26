Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam aims for a June release

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is all focused on his next film Radhe Shyam, a periodic romantic entertainer. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and the shoot of the film is nearing completion. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and several Bollywood actors will be seen in crucial roles. The film needs ample time for the post-production work and the makers of the film are aiming for a June release for the movie.

There are a number of films lined up for summer in Telugu and Hindi languages. To avoid last-minute tensions and offer ample time for the post-production, the producers decided to release the film in June 2021. An official announcement about the release date is expected for Sankranthi. Justin Prabhakaran is the music director and UV Creations are the producers. Rebelstar Krishnam Raju is presenting this big-budget film that is set in 1970s.